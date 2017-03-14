Authorities ID body found along I-540 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the human remains found along Interstate-540 March 10 as a 39-year-old man.

RELATED: Wake County deputies investigate human remains found off I-540

The remains of Luke Sloane Clark were found around 6 p.m. off I-540 near the Falls of Neuse Road exit.

Authorities believe the body had been there for some time, due to its decomposition.

A motorist whose vehicle broke down found the body as he went for help. Clark’s remains were in some woods, 15 to 20 feet from the guardrail, according to a news release.

The cause of Clark’s death is still under investigation.