BLOBfish aims to pair kids with camps



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – School will be out before you know it and parents looking for a summer camp for their kids now have an easier way to find one.

BLOBfish Activity Hub is a website created in the Triangle that pairs kids with camps.

The site allows parents to search all kinds of camps that fit their kids’ interests and schedules and see reviews from other families.

“You can see if the camp is trusted by other parents or maybe not,” explained BLOBfish CEO Ann McDowell.

Co-creator Max Shyshnyak added, “It’s all in one place; you don’t have to look at many sites different sources or paper magazines.”

Barbara Martin uses the website to find camps for her kids.

“My son likes soccer and outdoor stuff. My daughter likes theater. It took hours and hours for me to figure out what I wanted to do. With this site, it makes it so much easier,” she said.

The website includes camps for kids of all ages, but the creators think their main users are parents of middle schoolers, which brings us to the funny name.“Blobfish is pretty disgusting, so we thought it would resonate well with the middle school set,” explained McDowell.

It’s free to use the website. You can find BLOBfish here.