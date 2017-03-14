Body washes ashore at NC beach

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) — A body washed ashore near the Fort Fisher Visitor Center Tuesday afternoon, according to Kure Beach Police.

Dispatch officials received reports of the body around 3 p.m. at marker 14 off Loggerhead Road.

No other details have been released at this time.

Earlier this month, Coast Guard crews searched the water for a man who went missing near the Kure Beach Pier.

His body has not yet been recovered. It is too soon to say if the two incidents are related.

