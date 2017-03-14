Cary man facing nearly 20 child sex crime charges, warrant shows

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A 23-year-old Cary man has been arrested and charged with nearly 20 child sex crimes following an investigation by Cary police that began in October 2016, court documents show.

Dylan Matheson is facing 18 counts of second-degree child exploitation. According to an arrest warrant, Matheson had downloaded and distributed multiple photos of young children engaged in sexual acts. Many of the photos were sent from his email address back to himself, the warrant shows. Several others were sent to another address. The documents did not make it clear whether he had been sending photos to an investigator or to someone else.

The crimes are said to have occurred between Oct. 17, 2016 and Oct. 25, 2016.

Included in the court documents was a letter from the man’s lawyer to the “Presiding Magistrate Judge” at the Wake County Detention Center concerning the conditions of pretrial release for Matheson. The letter is considered public record.

Within the letter is information that shows Matheson lives with his mother and stepfather and has lived in Cary for nearly all his life. He was convicted of driving while impaired in 2015, but other than that, has no criminal record.

Matheson graduated from Cary High School in 2012 and is currently enrolled as an online student at Liberty University and is pursuing a religious studies degree, his lawyer wrote. The letter states that “Dylan would lose all academic credit for this semester if he were not able to complete his current courses.”

The lawyer also wrote that Matheson’s parents both stay at home during the day and he would therefore have a “substantial amount of supervision and structure during the day.”

Matheson is not permitted by his parents to have private access to any computer or electronic device, aside from his stepfather’s tablet, which he uses for classes, according to his lawyer. The letter doesn’t make clear if his client’s restricted access is a result of the charges or if he had never been granted private computer access to a computer by his parents.

According to the letter, Matheson and his parents are active members of a Cary church and volunteer regularly. Matheson attends counseling sessions with the associate pastor twice a week and also sees a private counselor twice per month since October 2016.

Matheson’s family hired the lawyer as soon as they learned about the Cary police investigation and he has been “in regular contact” with the investigating detective. The man surrendered himself to police and because of that, he is not a flight risk, his lawyer argues.

The lawyer requested that Matheson be given bond of $100,000.

Matheson is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $540,000 secured bond.