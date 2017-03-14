Craig Hicks, Chapel Hill triple shooting suspect, appears in court

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Craig Hicks, the man charged with killing three students in Chapel Hill in 2015, appeared in court Tuesday for the first time in more than a year.

Hicks is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the Feb. 10, 2015 deaths of Deah Barakat, Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha and Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha.

The three were shot at the Finley Forest Condominiums on Summerwalk Circle, just east of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

The FBI began assisting Chapel Hill police in the days following the killings. The FBI wrapped up their investigation in Sept. 2015. No federal charges have been filed.

Hicks was in an Durham County courtroom Tuesday as part of a motions hearing. The defense had requested information pertaining to the FBI’s search of Hicks’ computers be released.

The judge ordered the state to release the information to the defense.

Authorities said the killings were part of an ongoing dispute over parking spaces but the victims’ families insist it was a hate crime.

A trial date has not been set.