Deputies seek help finding 20-year-old NC woman

By Published:
Madison Eggers (WSPA)

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find Madison Taylor Eggers, 20.

They say she was reported missing Monday.

She was last seen on Thursday in Rutherford County, according to deputies.

She was expected to travel to Inman, S.C., but did not arrive.

Madison Eggers is a 20-year-old white female.

She is described as standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

She has long, brown hair and a large tattoo written in script along her neckline.

She was traveling in a burgundy 2002 Honda Accord. The car is missing its front bumper and has a black rear bumper. There is a flip-flop sticker on the rear windshield and an SCC sticker on the front windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Adrienne Wallace at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 287-6069.

