FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews extinguished a fire at a duplex in Fayetteville on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. at 6222 Alva Circle, Fayetteville Battalion Chief Kevin Dove said in a news release.

When fire crews arrived they saw smoke coming from the duplex.

Inside, crews discovered the fire in the center of one unit and extinguished the blaze, Dove said.

There were no injuries.

One person who was displaced is being helped by the Red Cross.