Fayetteville police investigating after man found dead in home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Fayetteville Tuesday night are investigating the death of a man, officials said.

Fayetteville police responded to a home in the 500 block of Langdon Street after a person found a dead man inside the home.

The person who found the dead man knew him, but had not been able to contact him, police said in a news release.

“Detectives with the FPD are actively investigating the death,” police said.

The name of the victim is currently being withheld until his family has been notified.

Anyone with information regarding the death investigation is asked to contact Detective J.T. Hall with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-2934 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).

