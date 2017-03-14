Fayetteville TA charged with assaulting student with autism

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cumberland County teaching assistant was arrested after the Sheriff’s Office said he flipped a student’s desk, causing the child’s head to hit the wall and floor.

Kristopher Quinton Lee McCray, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor assault on a handicapped person and contributing to a juvenile being neglected, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report on Feb. 17 of a student with autism being assaulted at Ashley Elementary School.

An investigation found security video of McCray flipping the student’s desk, resulting in the student’s head hitting the wall and floor.

He is being held under $1,000 secured bond.