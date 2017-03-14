Fayetteville TA charged with assaulting student with autism

By Published: Updated:
Kristopher Quinton Lee McCray (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cumberland County teaching assistant was arrested after the Sheriff’s Office said he flipped a student’s desk, causing the child’s head to hit the wall and floor.

Kristopher Quinton Lee McCray, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor assault on a handicapped person and contributing to a juvenile being neglected, the Sheriff’s Office said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report on Feb. 17 of a student with autism being assaulted at Ashley Elementary School.

An investigation found security video of McCray flipping the student’s desk, resulting in the student’s head hitting the wall and floor.

He is being held under $1,000 secured bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s