GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A gas leak has closed U.S. 70 in Garner just east of the interchange with Timber Drive.

Garner police said the highway is expected to “be closed in both directions for an extended period.”

PSNC is on scene and working to repair a four-inch gas main cut during construction.

Vandora Springs Road is also closed between Methodist Drive and 7th Avenue.

