Johnston County to end year-round schools

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Board of Education has voted to end year-round school at South Smithfield and West Smithfield elementary schools, the two schools that currently offer the schedule.

RELATED: Johnston County weighs ending year-round schooling

The 2017-2018 school year will be the schools’ last as year-round institutions.

Chief Academic Officer Eddie Price said at a board meeting Tuesday that year round schools are more expensive but are not getting better test scores than traditional schools.

Board member Ronald Johnson became emotional pleading for other board members not to support the change, asking them to trust teachers who say it works.