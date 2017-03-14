Man found with lighter in body cavity at Cumberland County jail, sheriff says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man hid drugs in his hair and a cigarette lighter in his body cavity while he was being booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center on Monday, officials said.

Kevin Maurice White, 42, was being processed into the jail for failure to appear in court related to a felony charge against him, Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis W. Wright said in a news release.

Two officers were with White and a search revealed drugs and paraphernalia he was carrying, Wright said.

“White had a lighter hidden in his anus and two pieces of paper in his hair which contained crack cocaine and marijuana,” Wright said.

White was then charged with possession of a controlled substance in a confinement facility.

White is facing several charges and is being held on a $65,000 bond, Wright said.