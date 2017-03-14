Mayor denounces plans for KKK rally in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Asheboro city officials are condemning plans by a Klu Klux Klan group to hold a rally in the city in May.

“The people of Asheboro have worked too hard to unify our community to let an outside group come in and spread racist views without raising our voices loudly in protest,” said Mayor David H. Smith in a statement from the city. “They may have a right to peacefully assemble, but we also have a right to object at the top of our collective voice.”

The city also made this statement:

The City of Asheboro feels it important to respond to this announcement and denounces, in the strongest terms possible, the message of hate and division advocated by the Ku Klux Klan and its affiliates.

The Loyal White Knights of the Klu Klux Klan posted the rally date on the organization’s website.

The rally is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. May 6. No specific location for the rally is given.

The Klan announcement states that the rally will include a meeting, speeches, dinner and a cross lighting at dark.

The announcement also states that drinking, drugs and weapons are banned.

The Loyal White Knights of the Klu Klux Klan last made headlines in December, when they drove through Roxboro to celebrate the election of President Donald Trump. Two men were arrested in Caswell County in connection with a stabbing that happened at a Klan meeting before the planned demonstration.

On that occasion, the group said it would march in Pelham before instead driving through Roxboro. Trump has disavowed the support of the Klan and other racist groups.

