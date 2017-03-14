Mural planned this weekend for Durham wall hit with racist graffiti in November

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — This weekend a new mural will go up covering what’s left of graffiti that targeted black voters back in November.

The day after the 2016 election the phrase “black lives don’t matter and neither does your vote” was spray painted on a wall in Durham.

The wall is beside Phyllis Terry’s restaurant JC’s Kitchen.

Terry has helped organize the mural, but she says but it is really the community’s idea.

Terry says when the mural is completed it will show the community stands together, despite what was once written on the wall.

“I’m seeing evil turned to good,” she said.

“That rotten root became positive fruit. So from the positive fruit, it will have an expression of love and unity and let people know that nothing will stop us,” Terry added.

Painting of the mural will start this Saturday, and on Sunday the community will have the chance to actually pick up paint brushes get involved.