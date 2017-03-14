NC police officer resigns after wife arrested on 15 felony drug charges, officials say

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) — Kari Lynn Pate, the wife of a Whiteville Police Officer, has been arrested on 15 felony drug charges.

According to Hal Lowder, a spokesperson with the Whiteville Police Department, Kari’s husband is Whiteville Police Officer, Andrew Pate.

Kari Pate was charged with the following:

1 felony count of Maintaining Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Use, Sale, or Storage of Controlled Substance

4 felony counts of Conspire to Traffic Opium/Heroin

4 felony counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin

1 felony count of Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell and/or Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance

1 felony count of Sell and/or Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance

1 felony count of Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell and/or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

1 felony count of Sell and/or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

According to Chief Rosier, there were no allegations or criminal charges toward Officer Andrew Pate.

Chief Rosier also said “Andrew Pate did resign today citing personal” reasons.

Kari Pate was given a $26,000 secured bond.

