NC trio busted in undercover drug investigation

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) — Several people were arrested in a two-month undercover drug investigation in Iredell County.

Mooresville police say they executed a search warrant Friday at an apartment on Charlotte Highway after receiving tips about large amounts of drugs being sold and distributed from the unit.

Officers say they seized more than two pounds of marijuana, a half ounce of cocaine, six ounces of marijuana resin wax, three guns, several hundred rounds of ammunition and more than $11,000.

Tracy Phillip Ramsey II, 24, Jason Christopher Holt, 33, and Octavius O’bryant Young, 62, were all charged in the investigation.

Ramsey was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Holt was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling, possession of a scheduled II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Young was charged with possession of marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three suspects were sent to the Iredell County Jail and received a $40,000 bond.

