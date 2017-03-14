New homeless shelter opens in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A brand new homeless shelter in Fayetteville is helping to get many men off the street.

The Operation In As Much shelter along Hillsborough street opened on Monday.

The shelter was three years in the making.

When asking about resources for the homeless, Stacy Sanders is the go-to person in Fayetteville.

Sanders has worked with the homeless community for 13 years.

Prior to the Operation In As Much shelter opening, Sanders mainly worked out of her car.

“I’m just more accessible to the homeless, I’m here, they can come, we have one-on-one time, I can listen to their issues and see what I can do to help them,” Sanders said.

The new $500,000 shelter was funded by private donations from several churches and others throughout the community.

It’s outfitted with 40 beds, six state-of-the-art bathrooms, a large kitchen and even a laundry room.

There is also a large gathering room where men can watch TV, read books, and where various classes will be held.

When temperatures get below freezing, the large room will also serve as an overflow area to get men off the street

“When the rain came down last night and the cold was here, there were men in here that were making up their beds, taking a shower and getting ready to start their new life,” said Sue Byrd, the executive director for Operation In As Much.

Flooding from Hurricane Matthew has kept the Salvation Army closed for six months.

Operation In As Much is now one of two shelters in town that accommodate men overnight.

Brandon Bryant, 32, is a musician and says he fell on tough time and is now looking for work.

Bryant believes the shelter will get him on a road to recovery.

“Definitely help me find a job, save some money, keep me warm, keep me eating food and stuff, not hungry, warm,” Bryant said.

The shelter is open seven days a week and they are looking for volunteers.

How to Contact Operation In As Much

http://www.faoiam.org/

531 Hillsboro Street

Fayetteville, NC 28301-4634

910-433-2161