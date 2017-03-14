Nurse’s boyfriend charged with murder in her disappearance

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County, Va., have arrested and charged an Ashland man with murdering nurse who disappeared two years ago.

Zulma L. Pabon, 26, was last seen leaving St. Francis Medical Center following her shift as a nurse on June 6, 2014. Her car, a 2009 white Nissan Altima, was found on Drumvale Drive in Chester, just south of Richmond, Va., the following Monday.

After two years of investigating her disappearance as a suspicious missing persons case, investigators concluded that Pabon is dead, even though her remains have not been found.

On Monday,detectives obtained an indictment for first-degree murder against 39-year-old John E. Gibbs II, of the 300 block of Arlington Street in Ashland. Gibbs, who was a person of interest in connection to Pabon’s disappearance, was arrested in Massanutten on Tuesday and is currently in police custody being transported to Chesterfield.