Oak Island Pier declared ‘unsafe for human occupancy’

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Oak Island Pier has been shut down.

Steven Edwards, Oak Island’s development services director, sent a letter to Oak Island Mayor Cin Brochure and pier owner A.C. Thomes, Jr. stating he found the pier to be “unsafe for human occupancy.”

Edwards’ order noted the closure “does not affect the restaurant and store portions” of the pier.

Pier owners said the closure will hurt their bottom line and that people have already bought fishing passes for next year. For now, they said they will try to keep the shop and restaurant open.

The “T” portion of the pier was damaged during Hurricane Matthew.