Wake County man charged in death of NC assistant principal in Columbus County crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fuquay-Varina man is facing charges in connection with a February wreck that killed an Onslow County elementary school teacher, according to court records.

Eric Thomas Mangum has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle in the death of Debra Hardin, 57, of Jacksonville.

Jail records show Mangum, 30, was arrested on Monday night.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Hardin was attempting to cross the westbound lane of U.S. Route 74 in Boardman at around 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 26 when another vehicle hit her car on the driver’s side.

Hardin was taken to Columbus Regional Healthcare where she was pronounced dead.

Three people in the other vehicle were also taken to Columbus Regional Healthcare with minor injuries.

According to authorities, Mangum was going 90 mph in a 60 mph zone. Hardin had failed to yield to the right of way when her vehicle was hit.

WITN reports that Hardin was an assistant principal at Meadow View Elementary in Jacksonville and was a teacher for 15 years before getting her Master’s in administration from East Carolina University.

Mangum is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.