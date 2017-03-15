13 pitbulls seized in dog fighting raid by Moore County authorities

EAGLE SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Moore County seized 13 pitbulls during a search Wednesday as part of a federal investigation into dog fighting, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

The raid in the area of Eagles Spring was joint operation involving the sheriff’s office and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Inspector General’s Office.

Other evidence was seized as well, the sheriff’s office said.

The dogs were turned over to the Humane Society of the United States.

The investigation is continuing.

