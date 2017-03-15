Some lanes of Raleigh Beltline reopen near Glenwood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle fire closed all westbound lanes of I-440 near Glenwood Avenue for about 30 minutes on Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

The incident was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near exit 7, which is Glenwood Avenue.

Traffic was backed up beyond Wake Forest Road, according to traffic cameras in the area.

Just before 5 p.m., three lanes reopened, but the two right lanes are still closed.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said the road would not be clear until about 6:50 p.m.