Cafe makes stance on immigration clear with message printed on every receipt

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A cafe in Santa Fe is showing where it stands on the immigration debate by leaving a note on every receipt.

The manager of the restaurant says immigrants are vital to its success, and want to give credit where credit is due.

Plaza Cafe Southside is already a local favorite, but now customers say there is another reason they will keep coming back to the Santa Fe establishment. It’s all because of the note being left on the bottom of every receipt.

The note reads, “Immigrants make America great. They also cooked your food and served you today.”

Management says it decided to add the note a couple months ago to show support for its employees. As debate over immigration continues to be a hot topic across the country, the owner wanted to send a message.

“I think it opens people’s eyes, because they don’t think about that,” said Belinda Marshall, the restaurant’s general manager.

Management also wanted to acknowledge the cafe’s very diverse, hardworking staff.

“They do everything and they do it with so much pride,” said Marshall.

The staff says the note has been a conversation starter.

“People will write on the tickets, this is awesome, excellent,” said Marshall.

Customers say they are proud to support a local business that stands for something positive.

“Very happy about Santa Fe and especially this restaurant to be so inclusive,” said customer James Smith.

“It’s nice to be able to know this restaurant and our town can be that supportive and open minded,” said Kristina Tafoya.

The manager says she was hesitant at first about putting the message on the receipts, saying she expected some complaints. However, she says the restaurant has not gotten any.

The owner also says he was inspired after seeing a restaurant in New York add a similar note to its receipts.