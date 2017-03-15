District attorney reviewing Durham police shooting



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A prosecutor is now reviewing the results of the State Bureau of Investigation’s inquiry to the shooting of a man by Durham police last year.

Three officers claim Frank Clark reached for his waistband and that they heard a shot before officer Charles Barkley pulled his gun and shot Clark.

Police said a loaded gun was found next to Clark’s body, but there was never any word on whether it was fired.

Clark’s family wants the district attorney to charge the officers. They say the shooting of Clark, 34, at the McDougald Terrace public housing community wasn’t justified.

The family claims that witnesses say Clark was shot from behind as he ran away. An autopsy showed Clark was shot twice: once in the side of the head and once in the back right thigh.

“We have a city that’s tense right now, dealing with Mr. Clark’s situation and other situations that have happened afterwards, but we’re definitely looking for that to ease the tension and give us a better view of the police department,” said Daryl Quick, a spokesman for the family.

The district attorney expects to complete his review either this week or next.

