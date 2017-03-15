Fayetteville teen kidnapped and raped teen girl, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville teen is charged with kidnapping and rape after an incident involving a teen girl late last month, officials said.

The incident took place on Feb. 25, but Fayetteville police did not say where it happened.

Omari Isaiah Merida, 16, of the 1900 block of United Drive in Fayetteville is charged in the incident, which involved a 17-year-old girl that he knew, police said.

Merida was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of second-degree rape, one count of attempted second-degree rape, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, and one count of second-degree sexual offense.

Merida is at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $200,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding Omari Isaiah Merida is asked to contact Detective P. Matrafailo with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-2056, Sgt. D. W. West at (910) 433-1439, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).