Hammond Road at Tryon closed in Raleigh after wind takes down power lines

Police on scene at Hammond and Tryon roads where wind knocked power lines down (Chris Hemric/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Hammond Road at Tryon Road has been closed after traffic lights and power lines came down due to high winds, Raleigh police said.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to officials. Duke Energy was called to the scene and are currently working on repairing the lines.

A detour is currently in place near the intersection and motorists may want to avoid the area while crews work to make repairs, police said.

There is no estimate for when the repairs will be complete and the road will reopen.

