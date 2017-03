HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The jury charged with deciding the fate of the first of two suspects charged in the 2014 beating death of a UNC-Chapel Hill professor and cancer researcher has begun deliberations.

Troy Arrington Jr., 30, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 59-year-old Feng Liu.

Liu was a cancer researcher and professor at UNC who was attacked, robbed and killed near the UNC campus on a July afternoon in 2014.