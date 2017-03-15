Man charged in fatal Garner-Raleigh chase

By Published: Updated:
KAWME DELANTA MCGREGORY

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)  — The man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase from Garner into Raleigh that ended at a fatal wreck near an Interstate 40 underpass is now facing a slew of charges.

chase-crash-shada-taylor-4
CLICK FOR PHOTOS RELATED TO THE CRASH

According to court documents, Kawme Delanta Otis McGregroy, 18, is charged with:

  • two counts of felony death by vehicle
  • one count of felony serious injury by vehicle
  • one count of fleeing to elude arrest with motor vehicle
  • one count of fleeing in excess of 65 mph
  • reckless driving
  • driving after consuming alcohol while under the age of 21
  • driving without a license

According to an arrest warrant, investigators believe McGregory’s vehicle reached speeds of 105 mph on Hammond Road, which has a posted speed limit of 45 mph.

McGregory’s passenger, Shada Taylor died in the crash, according to officials. A girl riding in the church van he hit, 14-year-old Erieyana Holloway, died at a hospital Friday morning.

McGregory’s bond is set at $2 million secured for the offenses related to the crash, according to online records.

RELATED: Teen charged in double fatal Raleigh crash during police chase

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s