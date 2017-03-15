Man charged in fatal Garner-Raleigh chase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase from Garner into Raleigh that ended at a fatal wreck near an Interstate 40 underpass is now facing a slew of charges.
According to court documents, Kawme Delanta Otis McGregroy, 18, is charged with:
- two counts of felony death by vehicle
- one count of felony serious injury by vehicle
- one count of fleeing to elude arrest with motor vehicle
- one count of fleeing in excess of 65 mph
- reckless driving
- driving after consuming alcohol while under the age of 21
- driving without a license
According to an arrest warrant, investigators believe McGregory’s vehicle reached speeds of 105 mph on Hammond Road, which has a posted speed limit of 45 mph.
McGregory’s passenger, Shada Taylor died in the crash, according to officials. A girl riding in the church van he hit, 14-year-old Erieyana Holloway, died at a hospital Friday morning.
McGregory’s bond is set at $2 million secured for the offenses related to the crash, according to online records.
RELATED: Teen charged in double fatal Raleigh crash during police chase