Man charged in fatal Garner-Raleigh chase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase from Garner into Raleigh that ended at a fatal wreck near an Interstate 40 underpass is now facing a slew of charges.

According to court documents, Kawme Delanta Otis McGregroy, 18, is charged with:

two counts of felony death by vehicle

one count of felony serious injury by vehicle

one count of fleeing to elude arrest with motor vehicle

one count of fleeing in excess of 65 mph

reckless driving

driving after consuming alcohol while under the age of 21

driving without a license

According to an arrest warrant, investigators believe McGregory’s vehicle reached speeds of 105 mph on Hammond Road, which has a posted speed limit of 45 mph.

McGregory’s passenger, Shada Taylor died in the crash, according to officials. A girl riding in the church van he hit, 14-year-old Erieyana Holloway, died at a hospital Friday morning.

McGregory’s bond is set at $2 million secured for the offenses related to the crash, according to online records.

