Murderer serving life sentence is now charged in 2006 ‘cold case’ Fayetteville rape

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said Wednesday a murderer being held in prison on a life sentence is now charged in a “cold case” Fayetteville rape from nearly 11 years ago.

The rape took place in August 2006 in the victim’s home near the intersections of South Reilly and Cliffdale Roads, Fayetteville Police said.

The suspect broke into the home while the victim was inside.

A recent review of files led to the case being reopened and more forensic testing was done, police said.

Keith Devon Manuel, 40, is severing a life sentence for the murders of Jessica Morgan and Alfreda S. Jones, which were investigated by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Manuel is now charged with first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree burglary.

Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case more than five years old is asked to contact Detective J. Benazzi with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 257-3668 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

