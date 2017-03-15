Nash County town’s police chief arrested, officials say

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The police chief of a Nash County town was arrested Wednesday, officials said.

William Dennis Murray, 43, of the 3100 block of Prophecy Road in Middlesex is the Middlesex police chief, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Authorities said he is charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor communicating threats.

“Chief Murray was arrested after warrants were obtained … for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and communicating threats,” deputies said.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Murray was at his girlfriend’s house in Franklin County on Tuesday night

Murray’s girlfriend has a son under the age of 18, who was at the home during the incident, said Terry Wright, chief of staff for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the woman claimed that Murray pulled her by the hair, pushed her, grabbed her arm, slammed her against a door and hit her in the back of the head.

Murray also threatened to kill her, Wright said.

He was arrested Wednesday afternoon without incident at his home by Nash County deputies who turned him over to Franklin County officials around 3 p.m., Wright said.

Murray is being held without bond at the Franklin County Detention Center.

CBS North Carolina contacted Middlesex Mayor Lu Harvey Lewis on Wednesday afternoon and Lewis said he was unaware of the arrest.

Murray was also arrested in Feb. 2016 along with Middlesex Administrative Assistant Tammy Pittman, officials said.

The pair were accused of cyberstalking Pittman’s husband, warrants said.