BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A three-year-old was found dead in Morganton Wednesday morning.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a motorist called around 7:45 a.m. to report what they thought was a child lying on the front porch of a home in the 1200 block of Hopewell Road.

Deputies say they arrived a short time later and found a 3-year-old dead.

An investigation is currently underway.

No names have been released.