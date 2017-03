DAYTON, Ohio (WNCN) — North Carolina Central University fell to U.C. Davis 67-63 in a tight NCAA Tournament play-in game Wednesday night.

Had they won, The Eagles would have faced Kansas in the first full round of the tournament.

N.C. Central defeated Norfolk State to win the MEAC Conference Championship, which earned them a spot in the tournament.

This was the second time in four years that N.C. Central has appeared in the NCAA Tournament.

