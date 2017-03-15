NC Central getting ready for tonight’s play-in game against UC Davis

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Central University is playing in the NCAA Tournament for just the second time ever and they’re flying high right now after winning the MEAC championship.

The team practiced Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio ahead of their play-in match against the University of California, Davis on Wednesday evening.

This will be the Eagles’ second trip the tourney in the last six seasons.

The MEAC champions had a late season lull where they lost two games before the conference championship began. The losses seemed to motivate the team as they won their three conference tournament games by an average of 23 points.

Their game against UC Davis tips off at 6:40 p.m. If the Eagles beat the Aggies tonight then they’ll go on to face number one seeded Kansas.