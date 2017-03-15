NC Central getting ready for tonight’s play-in game against UC Davis

Lauren Haviland By Published:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Central University is playing in the NCAA Tournament for just the second time ever and they’re flying high right now after winning the MEAC championship.

RELATED: NC Central sets sights high ahead of the NCAA Tournament

The team practiced Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio ahead of their play-in match against the University of California, Davis on Wednesday evening.

This will be the Eagles’ second trip the tourney in the last six seasons.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The MEAC champions had a late season lull where they lost two games before the conference championship began. The losses seemed to motivate the team as they won their three conference tournament games by an average of 23 points.

Their game against UC Davis tips off at 6:40 p.m. If the Eagles beat the Aggies tonight then they’ll go on to face number one seeded Kansas.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s