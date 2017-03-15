NC nurse faces 75 drug charges after jail prescription investigation

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County authorities have charged a nurse with 75 drug-related charges after deputies became suspicious about medications ordered for the county’s jail, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Tamsey H. Watkins, 37, of Louisburg was ordering prescriptions for inmates who were no longer even in the Franklin County Detention Center, deputies said.

Watkins was an employee of Southern Health Partners, which provides contract medical facilities for the jail.

She was charged with 25 counts of obtaining controlled substance by fraud, 25 counts of trafficking opiates by possession and 25 counts of trafficking opiates by transport, according to authorities.

All 75 charges are felonies.

Watkins is now being held in the Franklin County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

