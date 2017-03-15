NC officials seize 200 pounds of high-grade medical marijuana

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Guilford County Sheriff’s Deputies found 200 pounds of high-grade medical marijuana in a wooden crate at a warehouse in Greensboro.

Lamerrick Deshon Dalton and Anthony Eugene Attaway were arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and conspiracy to traffic marijuana.

The sheriff’s office, N.C. State Highway Patrol, and Kernersville Police Department began the investigation on March 6.

The pot was packaged in eight large bails inside a crate in a warehouse on Broome Road.

