Peeping Tom caught on video outside Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are trying to identify a Peeping Tom who was caught on video outside a Fayetteville home on Sunday.

The incident happened at a residence along the 2900 block of Helmsman Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“An unknown white male entered the victim’s backyard and began looking through the windows of the residence,” police said.

In video from police, the man could be seen crouching down to look through a first-floor window. He then stood up and walked away while pulling out his cell phone, according to the video.

Anyone with information regarding the Peeping Tom investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Deshields with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 580-3016 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).

