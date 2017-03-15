‘Satirical’ Texas bill would fine men for masturbating

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX21) — A Texas lawmaker says she’s fed up with men writing laws telling women what to do with their bodies.

State Rep. Jessica Farrar introduced House bill number 4260 in the Texas House of Representatives Friday.

The bill would fine men $100 when they masturbate, allow doctors to refuse to prescribe Viagra, and require men to go through a rectal exam before any elective vasectomy.

#HB4260, “A Man’s Right to Know,” mirrors real TX laws and health care restrictions faced by TX women every #txlege session. — Jessica Farrar (@JFarrarDist148) March 11, 2017

Additionally, the bill would require a 24-hour waiting period for men’s vasectomies or Viagra prescriptions, much like Texas’ 24-hour waiting period for abortions.

The legislation states an emission by a man made outside of a vagina or medical facility would be “an act against an unborn child and failing to preserve the sanctity of life.”

The 11th term Democrat said that her bill mimics how a woman seeking an abortion is forced by Texas law to undergo a transvaginal ultrasound, which “has nothing to do with her health care.”

While the proposal was meant to mock Republicans, she said it also highlights the obstacles women face “that were placed there by legislatures making it very difficult for them to access health care.”

