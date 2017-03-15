State superintendent tours Chapel Hill elementary

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The head of education for the state is touring local schools to see how technology works in the classroom.

Today, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson visited Ephesus Elementary School in Chapel Hill.

He spoke to staff and students as part of his N.C. Education and Innovation tour.

He said technology can be a game changer for teachers and students.

Some students agree.

“Well it helps me learn things because of some of the apps we use help us spell words,” said Heaven Matte, a first grader.

“A teacher could stop and help a student that may need a little extra help, but at the same time all the other students could be moving along with the assignment. All of them engaged, not students sitting back bored,” Johnson said.

But Johnson said it’s also important for students to still use paper and pencil, as well.