Wake County school bus carrying 35 kids involved in crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a Wake County school bus is currently under investigation, Raleigh police said.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. at Poole Road and Cooper Road, according to police and the Wake County Public School System’s spokesperson Lisa Luten.

The crash occurred when another vehicle slammed into the driver’s side of the school bus, Luten said.

According to Luten, there were 35 students from Carnage Middle School on board at the time of the crash. She said she’s unaware of any injuries at this time, but couldn’t say for sure that no one was injured.

Another bus came to the scene and picked the students up and headed to the school.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.