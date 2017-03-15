Woman charged after person stabbed in the face with beer bottle in Hoke County

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman from Shannon has been charged after stabbing a person in the face with a beer bottle while in a car, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Briana Delios Lowery, 26, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after stabbing the victim with a beer bottle while riding in a car in Raeford on March 12.

Authorities found out about the stabbing after they were called to the First Health Hoke Campus Emergency Room on Sunday in reference to a person who had been stabbed.

The victim was stabbed in the face and hands while riding in a car with Lowery and three other people, witnesses told officials. The incident is said to have occurred at the intersection of Scull Road and Hobson Road around 5 a.m.

Lowery turned herself in at the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

She is being held on a $20,000 unsecured bond.