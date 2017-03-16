Body found under NC bridge ID’d as missing 90-year-old man

By Published:
Ray Ronald Jackson (NC Department of Public Safety)/Bridge on Landers Chapel Road (Sarah Shephard)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Investigators in Gaston County have identified a body found under in a bridge as a man who was reported missing a week before.

A Silver Alert was issued for 90-year-old Ray Ronald Jackson just before 11 p.m. on March 7. Officials said Jackson suffered from memory loss as a result of brain surgery several years ago.

On Tuesday, a body was found in northwest Gaston County under a bridge on Long Shoals Road near Landers Chapel Road, not far from the county line. A crew with the N.C. Department of Transportation made the discovery.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The Medical Examiner’s Officer in Charlotte identified the deceased as Jackson on Wednesday.

Police have not said how Jackson may have died, but said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the investigation should call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s