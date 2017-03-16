Body found under NC bridge ID’d as missing 90-year-old man

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Investigators in Gaston County have identified a body found under in a bridge as a man who was reported missing a week before.

A Silver Alert was issued for 90-year-old Ray Ronald Jackson just before 11 p.m. on March 7. Officials said Jackson suffered from memory loss as a result of brain surgery several years ago.

On Tuesday, a body was found in northwest Gaston County under a bridge on Long Shoals Road near Landers Chapel Road, not far from the county line. A crew with the N.C. Department of Transportation made the discovery.

The Medical Examiner’s Officer in Charlotte identified the deceased as Jackson on Wednesday.

Police have not said how Jackson may have died, but said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the investigation should call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

