Car crashes through front of Edible Arrangements store in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating what led a car to crash through the front of an Edible Arrangements store in Spring Lake early Thursday.

Police were called to the incident at about 1 a.m., according to Spring Lake police.

The Edible Arrangements is part of the Sklyand Shopping Center, which is located between North Bragg Boulevard and Lillington Highway.

The driver was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at (910) 436-0350.