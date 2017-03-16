CBS North Carolina bracket challenge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s the special time of year again in North Carolina.

Basketball fans are feverishly mapping out their brackets to establish their dominance over friends, family and coworkers.

It’s time for the NCAA Tournament.

At CBS North Carolina, some on-air personalities take part in friendly competition to see whose bracket is the best.

A quick note about the brackets submitted as part of this competition – every bracket has Duke or UNC in the title game. Of the nine brackets, six have Duke or UNC winning the championship. Three picked Duke, three picked UNC.

Storm Team meteorologist Alyssa Corfont is coming off back-to-back wins.

The mom-to-be will more than likely watch the Final Four while on maternity leave but she decided to go for the three-peat.

Corfont picked Arizona to top UNC in the national championship.

Russ Bowen, a North Carolina native, said he used his “usual methods” when making his picks. He has Kansas beating Duke to cut down the nets in Phoenix. His “usual methods” will be kept a secret.

UNC grad and die-hard Tar Heel fan Sean Maroney naturally picked Roy Williams to lead the Heels to Phoenix. But Maroney wants revenge against the Blue Devils. He has UNC pulling out a 90-83 win over Duke for the NCAA championship.

We had to adjust our glasses while inspecting Bill Reh’s bracket. The very enthusiastic Tar Heel supporter picked Arizona to top North Carolina.

Jeff Jones showed some love for the ACC with his Final Four picks. Jones has Louisville, Duke, UNC and Arizona making it to Phoenix.

It will no doubt be a wild month of basketball. Will Alyssa pull out another win?