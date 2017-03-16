Gov. Cooper to visit Princeville, other areas hit hard by Hurricane Matthew

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to visit one of the communities hardest hit by Hurricane Matthew today.

Much of Princeville was underwater for days after the storm.

The purpose of the visit for Cooper is to focus on how parts of our state are recovering from the October 2016 hurricane.

The governor is expected to tour some of the hardest-hit areas today in Edgecombe County.

He will meet with FEMA officials, housing counselors and town staff this morning. The visit will include the Princeville levee and the Southern States Cooperative, as well as Princeville Elementary School, which never reopened and had to relocate.

John Farrelly, superintendent of Edgecombe County Schools, said because of the displaced students, it’s cost the district $300,000 out of the system’s budget to get them back and forth from school.

Officials said with people packing up and leaving Princeville, they have not been able to make a decision on what to do with the school.

“We want to rebuild the school. We need a decent number of kids to attend the school for us to recommend that it’s viable and an option,” Farrelly said. “So it’s more important for me we make a right decision than sticking to a time line.”

District leaders plan to meet with families next week and speak with them individually about either returning or relocating.