Immigration hearing today for pregnant Harnett County mom of 5 fighting deportation

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — This morning could be the last time an Angier woman sees her home or her family.

Lilian Cardona-Perez may be deported today after a hearing in Charlotte.

The 33-year-old has a work visa that doesn’t expire until Oct. 25, but Cardona-Perez said when she went to renew her visa that she was told instead she’d be deported back to Guatemala.

She lives in Harnett County with her five children and husband. She’s also pregnant and in her third trimester.

Cardona-Perez said she was told she’d be deported and she was not allowed to have her children in the United States even though her due date is before her work visa expires.

Papers were sent to an old address of hers and she said she never received them.

Rev. Dr. William Barber of the North Carolina NAACP held a vigil for Cardona-Perez on March 11 where he said that President Trump’s aggressive immigration policies are infringing on the rights of people like Cardona-Perez.

“She’s also very scared and sometimes she gets into a panic mode because the date that she’s supposed to be deported is very soon,” said Cardona-Perez’s translator on the day of the vigil.

Her 12-year-old daughter Kayli also expressed her fears to CBS North Carolina.

“We have a hard time because when I’m at school I get worried a lot and I get scared sometimes,” she said.

Cardona-Perez’s immigration hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. in Charlotte.