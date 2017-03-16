Man found guilty of murder in UNC professor’s 2014 beating death

Troy Arrington Jr. and Feng Liu

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of two men charged with murder in the 2014 beating death of a UNC-Chapel Hill professor and cancer researcher was found guilty in an Orange County courtroom Thursday morning.

Troy Arrington, Jr., 30, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 59-year-old Feng Liu.

Liu was a cancer researcher and professor at UNC and died back on July 23, 2014 when he was attacked and robbed near the UNC campus.

The professor moved to the United States with his family in 1993 and started working at UNC in 2005.

Along with Arrington, Derick Davis II, 26, was also charged with first-degree murder.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Davis will be tried in a separate trial. The date for that trial has not been set.

