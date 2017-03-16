Middlesex police chief fired following 2nd arrest

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The police chief of Middlesex was fired Thursday after he was arrested for assaulting a female.

Wednesday’s arrest was the second for William Dennis Murray, 43, in a little more than a year.

Murray is charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor communicating threats stemming from a Tuesday night incident.

The Middlesex town board voted unanimously to terminate Murray.

He was arrested Wednesday afternoon without incident at his home by Nash County deputies who turned him over to Franklin County officials around 3 p.m., Wright said.

Murray is being held without bond at the Franklin County Detention Center.

Murray was also arrested in Feb. 2016 along with Middlesex Administrative Assistant Tammy Pittman, officials said.

The pair were accused of cyberstalking Pittman’s husband, warrants said.