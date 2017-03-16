NC man indicted on murder charge in wife’s shooting death

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A grand jury indicted an Elizabeth City man this week on a murder charge in connection to the December shooting death of his wife.

72-year-old Samuel “Frank” Mansfield is now charged with second-degree murder of his wife, Phyllis Mansfield.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 14, officers responded to a report of gunshots heard on Golf Club Drive. They got to the scene and spoke with a man who said he had just shot his wife. Phyllis was found in the home’s garage with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, investigators with the Elizabeth City Police Department appeared before the Pasquotank County grand jury and presented evidence from the case. The grand jury returned an indictment for second-degree murder.

The grand jury had previously decided not to indict Mansfield on a first-degree murder charge in January.

According to court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side, Mansfield said he realized he had to kill his wife of 53 years because she needed to move into an assisted living center, due to dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.