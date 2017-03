RALEIGH, N.C. (WNC) – It’s that time of year again. The NCAA Tournament is back.

And that means TV lineup changes for some CBS programs.

But you won’t miss a single episode of “The Bold and the Beautiful” or “The Young & the Restless.”

No new episodes were produced for Thursday, March 16 or Friday, March 17.

The programming schedule for these two shows will return to normal next week.