North Carolina’s first lady offers motherhood advice to Alyssa Corfont



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Alyssa Corfont is in the final weeks of her first pregnancy.

CBS North Carolina went out to find advice for Alyssa from other mom’s on what to expect.

So who better to ask than North Carolina’s first last Kristin Cooper?

She has raised three daughters in the state.

Cooper said raising the girls was fun – but a lot of work.

She weighed in on the one topic that impacts every new parent – sleep. Or lack here of.

“Enjoy your last Daylight Saving time because babies and young children don’t tell time. You will start to look upon with dread,” Cooper said.

She also stressed being flexible.

“You just have to learn that babies are a force of nature. They have their own schedule. You just have to do the best you can, work around that for a while.”

But what about Alyssa’s husband? Surely Cooper had some words of wisdom for him.

“If there is a dirty diaper, change it. I was almost brought to tears once my husband emptied the dish washer for me.”